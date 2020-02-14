Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Premier League quiz: Stats behind the race for the Champions League places

Premier League quiz: Stats behind the race for the Champions League places

BBC Sport Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
There are two huge matches in the Premier League on Saturday as the battle for the top four heats up. Test your knowledge with our tricky stats quiz.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham 01:11

 A look at the stats ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Leicester v Man City

At the stats ahead of Leicester's Premier League clash with Man City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Tottenham [Video]Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Tottenham

A look at the stats behind Chelsea's premier league clash against Tottenham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City 'need more effort' to win Champions League, says Dimitar Berbatov

Man City 'need more effort' to win Champions League, says Dimitar BerbatovMan City's Premier League title defence has failed to materialise this term but they can still win the Champions League where Real Madrid lie in wait later this...
Daily Star Also reported by •SoccerNews.comFootball.londontalkSPORT

Olympiacos vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta demands 'courage' from Gunners in Europa League

The Spaniard inspired only his secon Premier League win last weekend and now begins their quest to qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League
Independent Also reported by •Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Premier League quiz: Stats behind the race for the Champions League places https://t.co/amRU5atmPo via @vilnis11 https://t.co/yvtS4qazt2 27 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo Premier League quiz: Stats behind the race for the Champions League places https://t.co/DzeHTwWs1j @BBCSport https://t.co/falXW884Tr 35 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Premier League quiz: Stats behind the race for the Champions League places https://t.co/zYBnG5VMep ⟶ via… https://t.co/Afne2iLZEU 35 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Premier League quiz: Stats behind the race for the Champions League places https://t.co/3gHNQyvcGL https://t.co/IlQSwJqg4S 35 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Premier League quiz: Stats behind the race for the Champions League places) has been published on The Globe - https://t.co/ILqI5CxECc 54 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Premier League quiz: Stats behind the race for the Champions League places) has been published on Good News - https://t.co/PIsHkccAjz 1 hour ago

myglnews

myglnews Premier League quiz: Stats behind the race for the Champions League places https://t.co/jIHHEUA1HK https://t.co/DDCOQKrb8k 1 hour ago

pixel_cutout

pixel_cutout RT @BBCEngland: Premier League quiz: Stats behind the race for the Champions League places https://t.co/oAMfpe9lQC 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.