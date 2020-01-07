Global  

Zidane gives expected response to Sterling’s Real Madrid comments

Team Talk Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has responded to Raheem Sterling’s admission over a possible big-money move from Manchester City.

The post Zidane gives expected response to Sterling’s Real Madrid comments appeared first on teamtalk.com.
