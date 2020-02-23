Ranji Trophy: Bengal take lead against Odisha Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bengal rode on a disciplined pace attack to secure a first innings lead against Odisha in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash here on Saturday. The pace troika of Ishan Porel (3/72), Nilkantha Das (3/43) and Mukesh Kumar (3/51) shared nine wickets among them to bundle out Odisha for 250 to secure an 82-run first innings lead... 👓 View full article

Mid-Day





