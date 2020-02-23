Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ranji Trophy: Bengal take lead against Odisha

Ranji Trophy: Bengal take lead against Odisha

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Bengal rode on a disciplined pace attack to secure a first innings lead against Odisha in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash here on Saturday. The pace troika of Ishan Porel (3/72), Nilkantha Das (3/43) and Mukesh Kumar (3/51) shared nine wickets among them to bundle out Odisha for 250 to secure an 82-run first innings lead...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ranji Trophy: KL Rahul to play for Karnataka in semi-final against Bengal

India opening batsman KL Rahul will be available for Karnataka's Ranji Trophy semi-final clash against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 29....
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.