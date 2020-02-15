Global  

Manchester United 3-0 Watford: Fernandes scores first goal as Utd go fifth

BBC Sport Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes scores his first goal for Manchester United since joining in January as United comfortably beat Watford to go fifth in the Premier League.
News video: Manchester United greats say goodbye to former goalkeeper Harry Gregg

Manchester United greats say goodbye to former goalkeeper Harry Gregg 00:54

 Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the players Gregg pulled from the wreckage of a burning plane, was among those who gathered to say farewell to the goalkeeper whose courage in the aftermath of the 1958 Munich air disaster is part of club folklore.

Fernandes: Joining Man Utd was my dream [Video]Fernandes: Joining Man Utd was my dream

Bruno Fernandes has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo made it a "childhood dream" to play for Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Andreas Pereira say Club Brugge are a threat [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Andreas Pereira say Club Brugge are a threat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielder Andreas Pereira discuss the challenges of their Europa League round of 32 first leg tie at Club Brugge.

Recent related news from verified sources

Fernandes on the spot as Man United beats Watford 3-0 in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes coolly rolled in a penalty for his first goal for Manchester United to set his new team on its way to a 3-0 win over...
Manchester United new boy Odion Ighalo to dedicate every goal to his late sister, who died in December

Odion Ighalo has vowed to dedicate every Manchester United goal he scores during his loan spell to his sister, who tragically passed away in December. The...
