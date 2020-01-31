Global  

EPL: It's top five for Manchester United after 3-0 win vs Watford

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes opened his goalscoring account at Manchester United on Sunday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side climbed to fifth place in the Premier League table with a 3-0 win against lowly Watford. United have struggled for consistency all season but the victory at Old Trafford lifts them to 41 points, just three behind...
