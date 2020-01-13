Bucks become first team to clinch postseason berth

Serg La Verg 🐺 RT @NBA: The @Bucks become the first team to clinch an NBA Playoffs spot! https://t.co/eQL4PB13JY 3 minutes ago SmokedOutSports The Bucks are the first team to clinch a playoff spot. They become the fastest team in history to make the playoffs… https://t.co/eTsOidsBSM 9 minutes ago EnterShikari210 RT @NBAUK: The Milwaukee @Bucks become the first team to clinch an NBA Playoffs spot! Here are the current NBA standings 👀📈 https://t.co/… 10 minutes ago T.G RT @fswisconsin: Just in case you were worried about it: Yes, the #Bucks clinched a playoff spot Sunday night. #FearTheDeer https://t.co/O… 39 minutes ago FOX Sports Wisconsin Just in case you were worried about it: Yes, the #Bucks clinched a playoff spot Sunday night. #FearTheDeer https://t.co/OBtOjrL7zM 40 minutes ago Jose The @Bucks continue to lead the #NBA Power rankings through week 19 as they become to first team to clinch a playof… https://t.co/5JwDfQIYgT 2 hours ago NBA UK The Milwaukee @Bucks become the first team to clinch an NBA Playoffs spot! Here are the current NBA standings 👀📈 https://t.co/d4iUUo772w 2 hours ago