Six Nations 2020: England prop Mako Vunipola set to miss Wales match

BBC Sport Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
England are set to still be without prop Mako Vunipola for their next Six Nations match against Wales on 7 March but back Anthony Watson could return.
News video: Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales

Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales 00:38

 England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media following the team's 24-12 Six Nations triumph against Ireland. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup final was backed up by a crushing win at Twickenham. There were shades of the...

Mako Vunipola to miss Wales match [Video]Mako Vunipola to miss Wales match

Mako Vunipola misses a second straight England Six Nations match

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:22Published

Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us [Video]Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us

Ireland coach Andy Farrell speaks about the team's 24-12 Six Nations loss to England at Twickenham. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


England prop Mako Vunipola ruled out of Wales game due to coronavirus precaution

England prop Mako Vunipola ruled out of Wales game due to coronavirus precautionMako Vunipola will miss England's clash with Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday after being ordered to self-isolate as a precaution over coronavirus
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC SportNews24Belfast Telegraph

Sport24.co.za | Vunipola back in England training squad for Wales clash

England prop Mako Vunipola will be available for this weekend's Six Nations clash at home to Wales after being named in an extended 34-man training squad.
News24

