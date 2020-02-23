Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Alcorn State vs. Alabama State odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 24 predictions from proven model

Alcorn State vs. Alabama State odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 24 predictions from proven model

CBS Sports Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Alcorn State and Alabama State.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published < > Embed
News video: Boise State women's basketball team looks to send seniors out in style

Boise State women's basketball team looks to send seniors out in style 01:55

 "I hope people come out," said Gordy Presnell the Boise State women's basketball coach. "Those six seniors have nine degrees and five championships."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boise State baseball gets their first wins on a historical weekend [Video]Boise State baseball gets their first wins on a historical weekend

The Boise State Broncos won their first games in more than 40 years, BSU defeated Northern Colorado on Friday night and two more times on Saturday.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:05Published

Boise State baseball prepares for their first home game in 40 years [Video]Boise State baseball prepares for their first home game in 40 years

The Boise State Broncos will host Northern Colorado on Friday night at 6:45 at Memorial Field, this starts an eleven game home stand as Boise State baseball officially returns to the Treasure Valley.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Texas State vs. UT Arlington odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 28 predictions by model on 66-40 run

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Texas State vs. UT Arlington matchup 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.