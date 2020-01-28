Mikel Arteta hails two-goal hero Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's commitment

Mikel Arteta admitted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has erased any doubts about his commitment after Arsenal's captain led by example with a double in their 3-2 win against Everton on Sunday. For much of a troubled season Arsenal have been written off as also-rans in the battle to qualify for the Champions League. But, recovering... Mikel Arteta admitted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has erased any doubts about his commitment after Arsenal's captain led by example with a double in their 3-2 win against Everton on Sunday. For much of a troubled season Arsenal have been written off as also-rans in the battle to qualify for the Champions League. But, recovering 👓 View full article



