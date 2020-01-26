Global  

Clippers' Rivers sees catharsis in Kobe memorial

ESPN Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Doc Rivers attended Monday's Kobe Bryant memorial in Los Angeles and says he felt this was the first time family, friends and the city could start moving on from grieving to celebrating the Lakers great's life.
Doc Rivers On Kobe: 'Just So Many People He Touched...' [Video]Doc Rivers On Kobe: "Just So Many People He Touched..."

In a tearful statement, Clippers coach, Doc Rivers said of Kobe Bryant, "He had that DNA that very few athletes can ever have, the Tiger Woods, the Michael Jordans."

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:12Published

