Agent Scott Boras to honor Kobe Bryant's wish with internship for Lexi, daughter of late John Altobelli

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
MLB agent Scott Boras said he will honor Kobe Bryant's wish and create an internship for Lexi, daughter of late John Altobelli.
Scott Boras To Honor Kobe Bryant's Wish By Creating Internship For John Altobelli's Surviving Daughter

Scott Boras To Honor Kobe Bryant’s Wish By Creating Internship For John Altobelli's Surviving Daughter 02:16

 Kobe Bryant was apparently trying to secure an internship for John Altobelli's daughter when the helicopter went down.

Agent Scott Boras to honor Kobe Bryant's wish with internship for Alexis, daughter of late John Altobelli

MLB agent Scott Boras said he will honor Kobe Bryant's wish and create an internship for Alexis Altobelli, daughter of late John Altobelli.
USATODAY.com

Agent Scott Boras Honors One of Kobe Bryant's Final Wishes by Hiring Alexis Altobelli for Internship

The sports agent reportedly reached out to the 16-year-old to offer an internship at his agency.
Entertainment Tonight

