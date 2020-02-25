Agent Scott Boras to honor Kobe Bryant's wish with internship for Lexi, daughter of late John Altobelli

Celebrities took to social media after Vanessa Bryant bravely remembered her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna, during a public Celebration of Life on Monday.

