Baseball Star Madison Bumgarner Moonlights In The Rodeo

NPR Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
This week, we discovered Arizona Diamondbacks star pitcher Madison Bumgarner's other career: cattle roping in rodeo shows.
GM Mike Hazen: Arizona Diamondbacks were unaware of Madison Bumgarner's rodeo activities

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not know before signing him that Madison Bumgarner participated in rodeo events under a secret identity.  
Not his first rodeo: Bumgarner admits to roping under alias

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner has been competing in rodeo events under the alias Mason Saunders and even won...
