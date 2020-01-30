Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ex-LSU WR, 2020 NFL Draft prospect Justin Jefferson donated Odell Beckham Jr. money to church

Ex-LSU WR, 2020 NFL Draft prospect Justin Jefferson donated Odell Beckham Jr. money to church

CBS Sports Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The money Justin Jefferson got from the national championship went to his church
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Millennials Are Saving at an Earlier Age Than Their Parents and Its Paying Off [Video]Millennials Are Saving at an Earlier Age Than Their Parents and Its Paying Off

When it comes to savings among the millennial generation, the news is surprisingly good. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:22Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.