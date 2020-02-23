Global  

Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Remembered: Beyonce, Michael Jordan, Other Celebs Pay Tribute

HNGN Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Remembered: Beyonce, Michael Jordan, Other Celebs Pay TributeAlmost a month after the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven other, family, friends and fans again gathered at the Staples Center to remember Kobe and Gigi.
News video: Beyonce and Alicia Keys perform at Kobe Bryant's memorial

Beyonce and Alicia Keys perform at Kobe Bryant's memorial 00:53

 Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera performed at the public memorial for late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Monday.

Vanessa Bryant Gives Tearful Tribute To Husband Kobe & Daughter Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Gives Tearful Tribute To Husband Kobe & Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant and many others pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during their memorial service held in Staples Center.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 02:44Published

Bizarre Kobe Bryant Fashion Tribute Featuring Helicopter Draws Heat [Video]Bizarre Kobe Bryant Fashion Tribute Featuring Helicopter Draws Heat

A tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant over the weekend at Milan Fashion Week has drawn criticism for coming across as being in poor taste. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:43Published


Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Honored at 2020 NAACP Image Awards Before Memorial

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January, received a special tribute at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. The...
E! Online

Watch: Celebration Of Life For Kobe + Gianna Bryant [TIDAL Livestream]

Watch: Celebration Of Life For Kobe + Gianna Bryant [TIDAL Livestream]The lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant are receiving global attention today, Streaming giant TIDAL is currently live-streaming the Celebration...
SOHH Also reported by •E! Online

reuterspictures

Reuters Pictures Vanessa Laine Bryant reacts during a public memorial for her late husband, NBA great Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gian… https://t.co/UlZrg0Z2e2 29 seconds ago

BBakhshandeh

🇧​🇴​🇧​🇧​🇾​🇺🇸 For everyone critical of Vanessa Bryant for filing a wrongful death lawsuit over the deaths of her husband and daug… https://t.co/BvpOGIbjx4 1 minute ago

SasoShaun

𝕾𝕳𝕬𝖀𝕹 RT @nowthisnews: 'I'll never get to see my baby girl walk down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance with her daddy' — Vanessa Bryant gav… 3 minutes ago

itschunck

Blake Hay RT @SportsCenter: Vanessa Bryant has sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed Kobe and her 13-year-old daughter, Gia… 5 minutes ago

rissagxo

MG. RT @SheThePeople: After losing her husband and basketball player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant in the helicopter crash, Venessa Br… 6 minutes ago

rickkhan1

WayTruthLife ‘God Knew They Couldn’t Be Without Each Other’: Vanessa Bryant Fights Back Tears Remembering Kobe and Daughter Gian… https://t.co/nDFiJT0rhl 8 minutes ago

marlowcharite

Trill Gates 🇭🇹 RT @LunionSuite: 🎨Haitian artist Laurenee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant. A public memorial for Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gian… 8 minutes ago

sambotello2

Samantha RT @enews: Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Attend Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna's Public Memorial https://t.co/xQKHUnwGEX 11 minutes ago

