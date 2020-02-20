Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > "Outstanding", "Unreal" - Lots of West Brom fans hail one-time "scapegoat" who has "come of age"

"Outstanding", "Unreal" - Lots of West Brom fans hail one-time "scapegoat" who has "come of age"

Football FanCast Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
West Brom fans hail Conor Townsend after yet another impressive game at left-back as they beat Preston North End 2-0 on Tuesday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

"Another belter" - Lots of West Brom fans drool over "gladiator" who was "different gravy"

West Brom fans drool over Jake Livermore after his 'outstanding' display in the heart of the pitch during their 3-0 win over Bristol City.
Football FanCast

"Muppet", "Fraud", "Pulis blunder" - Lots of West Brom fans unleash on "selfish idiot"

West Brom fans have unleashed on midfield flop Oliver Burke following his recent comments about proving his doubters wrong.
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.