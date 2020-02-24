Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ‘Sergio Ramos just doesn’t give a damn’ – Reaction as Real Madrid defender gets 26th career red card against Man City

‘Sergio Ramos just doesn’t give a damn’ – Reaction as Real Madrid defender gets 26th career red card against Man City

talkSPORT Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Neil Warnock has joked Sergio Ramos clearly didn’t fancy a trip to drizzly England after he was sent off in Real Madrid’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester City. There was a familiar scene at the Bernabeu as the Spanish centre-back was given his marching orders for a last-man challenge on Gabriel Jesus. Remarkably, that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Real Madrid vs Man City predicted on FIFA 20!

Real Madrid vs Man City predicted on FIFA 20! 03:54

 Real Madrid vs Man City predicted on FIFA 20!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid [Video]Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not finished after Manchester City’s stunning win over Real Madrid. City came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 win at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Zidane hurting after City loss [Video]Zidane hurting after City loss

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is disappointed after his side gave away the lead to lose at home to Manchester City

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fans react as 'Butcher of Seville' Sergio Ramos lands 26th Real Madrid red card

Fans react as 'Butcher of Seville' Sergio Ramos lands 26th Real Madrid red cardThe defender certainly divides opinion and it seems Liverpool fans in particular were pleased to see Ramos given his marching orders against Manchester City
Daily Star Also reported by •Seattle TimesTeam TalkCBS Sports

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says City must be 'cautious' for second leg

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his team will have to be "alert" in their next Champion's League game against Real Madrid following their 2-1 win.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportTeam Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: ‘Sergio Ramos just doesn’t give a damn’ – Reaction as Real Madrid defender gets 26th career red card again https://t.co/ZDT7UIjTMf 5 minutes ago

9javenue

9javenue ‘Sergio Ramos just doesn’t give a damn’ – Reaction as Real Madrid defender gets 26th career red card against Man Ci… https://t.co/FSi8iv7kBs 19 minutes ago

UCLAddict

UCL Addict 'Sergio Ramos just doesn't give a damn' – Reaction as Real Madrid defender gets 26th career red card against Man Ci… https://t.co/K1q3589JOS 19 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #ChampionsLeague #Football #AlanBrazilSportsBreakfast ‘Sergio Ramos just doesn’t give a damn’ – Reaction as Real Madrid defen… 26 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #ChampionsLeague #Football #AlanBrazilSportsBreakfast ‘Sergio Ramos just doesn’t give a damn’ – Reaction as Real Ma… https://t.co/gngLr2teu1 27 minutes ago

Kweintheair

Kwe Kwe Just because he’s Sergio Ramos doesn’t mean you have to give him a Red card 13 hours ago

patrickscottlad

Patrick Scott🇬🇧 I’m sure Sergio Ramos just regenerates and doesn’t age 15 hours ago

uneworab11

🤍เมื่อซีนาดองมา แกเร็ธก็คง… RT @LaLigaEN: Sergio Ramos just doesn't miss from the spot. 😎💯 #RealMadridCelta https://t.co/XKZWCjsWVx 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.