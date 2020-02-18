Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Lizelle Lee stars as South Africa beat Thailand

Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Lizelle Lee stars as South Africa beat Thailand

BBC Sport Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Lizelle Lee stars, scoring 101 off just 60 balls, as South Africa comprehensively beat Thailand by 113 runs in their Women's T20 World Cup game in Canberra, Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand

Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand 00:59

 Captain Heather Knight speaks after England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand.

Recent related videos from verified sources

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa [Video]England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Listen and Read: Carole Barrowman's Audiobook Picks [Video]Listen and Read: Carole Barrowman's Audiobook Picks

So many books to read... so little time! That's why audiobooks have become so popular recently. You can check off those books you've been dying to read on the go! Our book reviewer Carole Barrowman is..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Africa rout Thailand at Women's World Cup

Lizelle Lee's maiden Twenty20 international century helps South Africa ease past Thailand by 113 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup in Canberra.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportReuters

Women's T20 World Cup: 'Wonderful from the Teen Wolverine!' - South Africa's Laura Woolvaardt takes 'brilliant catch'

South Africa's Laura Woolvaardt - known to her team-mates as the 'Teen Wolverine' - takes an "absolutely wonderful catch" to dismiss Thailand's Sornnarin Tippoch...
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

removalman123

Keith Evans Women’s T20 World Cup highlights: Lizelle Lee stars as South Africa beat Thailand https://t.co/gbxaiK267R 54 minutes ago

SportNewsTweets

Sports News Tweets Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Lizelle Lee stars as South Africa beat Thailand https://t.co/2zs6RsHp6V 55 minutes ago

newsreposts

News Reposts Reposted from @icc Lizelle Lee stars as South Africa hit the highest EVER score in a Women’s T20 World Cup! 🤯 🔥🇿🇦 A… https://t.co/dPwYN3U27F 58 minutes ago

somnath20094585

Somnath chakraborty RT @sportstarweb: #SAvTHA | South Africa registers the highest total in Women's #T20WorldCup history - 195/3 in 20 overs vs Thailand 🏏🏏🏏 L… 1 hour ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Editor's pick this hour on https://t.co/oEXrLbLXMQ Women’s T20 World Cup highlights: Lizelle Lee stars as South Af… https://t.co/upGwDsadc6 1 hour ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Lizelle Lee stars as South Africa beat Thailand https://t.co/nZTP2jVOlY 1 hour ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Lizelle Lee stars as South Africa beat Thailand https://t.co/D06QG8FAlL ⟶ via… https://t.co/8pajl2idVd 1 hour ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo 📰 ⚽ 🎧 💳 Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Lizelle Lee stars as South Africa beat Thailand https://t.co/kgeYiFUn2M @BBCSport https://t.co/sRHYpputLD 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.