这 个 世 界 会 好 吗 RT @SBSNews: The Court of Arbitration for Sport has banned controversial Chinese swimmer Sun Yang for eight years for breaking anti-doping… 47 seconds ago

Andrew Snape RT @sharrond62: Sun Yang: Eight-year ban for Chinese Olympic champion https://t.co/slWOC518Ke 49 seconds ago

Tiff So happy to see justice prevail. Duncan Scott was very brave confronting this cheat in public. I hope Duncan gets t… https://t.co/26FYR9pEiZ 2 minutes ago

Ruth Whiddett Sun Yang: Eight-year ban for Chinese Olympic champion - BBC Sport https://t.co/on2rHxBkkZ 3 minutes ago

Hitcho RT @sharrond62: Are FINA fit to govern swimming after this cover up. Swimmers lost medals at last years World champs that should be re issu… 4 minutes ago

Wendi Anne RT @theage: Australian Olympian Mack Horton's anti-doping stance has been vindicated and his Chinese rival Sun Yang's swimming career ended… 4 minutes ago

anth📖music🎼 RT @StephenMcDonell: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld the appeal filed by the WorldAnti-DopingAgency against the Chinese swim… 5 minutes ago