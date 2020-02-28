Global  

Olympic champion Sun Yang banned for 8 years in doping case

FOX Sports Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Olympic champion Sun Yang banned for 8 years in doping caseChinese swimmer Sun Yang has been banned for eight years for breaking anti-doping rules and will miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban 01:32

 Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday. Adam Reed reports.

Olympic champion Sun Yang banned for 8 years in doping case

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese swimmer Sun Yang was banned for eight years on Friday and will miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because he broke anti-doping rules in a...
Eight-year ban for triple Olympic champion Sun

China's three-time Olympic champion swimmer Sun Yang is banned from competing for eight years for missing a doping test in September 2018.
