Nick Wright wouldn't bet on Tom Brady returning to the Patriots

FOX Sports Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Nick Wright wouldn't bet on Tom Brady returning to the PatriotsNick Wright is joined by Greg Jennings and Kevin Wildes to talk Tom Brady, and the likelihood of him returning to play for the New England Patriots next season. Nick believes that if Tom Brady returns to New England, it may be due to the intervention of Robert Kraft, and at the expense of head coach Bill Belichick.
News video: Tom Brady Reportedly Told People He's Leaving The Patriots

Tom Brady Reportedly Told People He's Leaving The Patriots 00:32

 Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports It's feeling more and more likely that Tom Brady has played his last snap as a New England Patriot. NFL insider Jeff Darlington told ESPN's "Get Up" on Thursday morning that Brady had told people "very close" to him that he was "going somewhere else." "We need to wrap...

