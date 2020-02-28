Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to make a return to winning ways against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Blues suffered a chastening 3-0 loss to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night. Goals from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski secured […]
The post Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.