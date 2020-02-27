Coronavirus impact: India pulls out of shooting world cup in Cyprus

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

... India on Friday pulled out of next month's shooting World Cup in Cyprus, citing the novel coronavirus threat there as the epidemic continued to wreak havoc on sporting calendars across the world. The shotgun world cup, recognised by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), is scheduled to be held in Nicosia from March 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend