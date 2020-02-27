Coronavirus impact: India pulls out of shooting world cup in Cyprus
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () India on Friday pulled out of next month's shooting World Cup in Cyprus, citing the novel coronavirus threat there as the epidemic continued to wreak havoc on sporting calendars across the world. The shotgun world cup, recognised by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), is scheduled to be held in Nicosia from March...
The World Health Organisation's director-general says that Covid-19 has the potential to become a pandemic and has called on countries to get prepared for inevitable infections. With Brazil on Wednesday confirming Latin America’s first case, the virus has reached every continent but Antarctica.