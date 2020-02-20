Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > West Ham 3-1 Southampton: David Moyes wants to build 'something special' at West Ham

West Ham 3-1 Southampton: David Moyes wants to build 'something special' at West Ham

BBC Sport Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
West Ham manager David Moyes says he can create "something special" at the club, if they can avoid relegation from the Premier League, after beating Southampton 3-1 at home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Moyes: We gave fans something to shout about

Moyes: We gave fans something to shout about 02:56

 David Moyes was pleased West Ham gave their fans something to shout about with a 3-1 win over Southampton.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Moyes: Bowen not our saviour [Video]Moyes: Bowen not our saviour

David Moyes says West Ham can't expect Jarrod Bowen to save them from Premier League relegation this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published

Moyes: We did a lot right [Video]Moyes: We did a lot right

David Moyes said he was disappointed West Ham couldn't hang on to the lead in their 3-2 defeat at Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Ham boss David Moyes says ‘every game is the biggest’ ahead of Saints clash

West Ham manager David Moyes insists Saturday’s crunch clash with Southampton will not make or break their season.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Football.londonDaily Star

West Ham news: David Moyes on why Jarrod Bowen didn't start, Pablo Fornals absence explained

West Ham news: David Moyes on why Jarrod Bowen didn't start, Pablo Fornals absence explainedAll the latest West Ham news after the Hammers were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in their rearranged Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

westhamutdnews

West Ham Utd News West Ham 3-1 Southampton: David Moyes wants to build 'something special' at West Ham https://t.co/umzTdvSqSg 2 minutes ago

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Every word David Moyes said on West Ham's win over Southampton, Jarrod Bowen and supporters https://t.co/ckevOGpzr8 4 minutes ago

FlashScoreNG

FlashScore.com.ng West Ham 3 - 1 Southampton What a win by David Moyes charge. #PL More info: https://t.co/uZfoxRoSF0 https://t.co/riMzLGFREa 27 minutes ago

followb75749171

followback Every word David Moyes said on West Ham’s win over Southampton, Jarrod Bowen and supporters https://t.co/YLZkjJXeLS https://t.co/cufV6EgVtv 38 minutes ago

LisaDReynolds1

Lisa D. Reynolds Every word David Moyes said on West Ham’s win over Southampton, Jarrod Bowen and supporters https://t.co/LieIlOznxj https://t.co/hRrXVYaPlQ 38 minutes ago

Laura32620669

Laura Every word David Moyes said on West Ham’s win over Southampton, Jarrod Bowen and supporters https://t.co/yifplTt39l https://t.co/wIEGlTZnyO 38 minutes ago

jonatha23373508

jonathan (FollowBack) Every word David Moyes said on West Ham’s win over Southampton, Jarrod Bowen and supporters https://t.co/uL3wzsO6m7 https://t.co/MEbBVgzXm5 38 minutes ago

Angelia20894189

Angelia Every word David Moyes said on West Ham’s win over Southampton, Jarrod Bowen and supporters https://t.co/Toj7gxcxAv https://t.co/gLqEQrMmku 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.