Jose Mourinho's Tottenham worry me at the moment - Jermaine Jenas

BBC Sport Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Match of the Day 2 pundit Jermaine Jenas admits Tottenham's performances under Jose Mourinho "worry" him at the moment, while Ian Wright says young Spurs striker Troy Parrott deserves a chance to play.
