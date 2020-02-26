Global  

Noel Gallagher EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool fans are ‘terrible winners’ says former Oasis star, who claims ‘destiny’ has guaranteed Reds vs Man City Champions League final

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Noel Gallagher has ripped into Liverpool supporters in an exclusive interview with talkSPORT, branding them ‘worse losers but terrible winners’. The former Oasis superstar and huge Man City fan was at Wembley on Sunday to watch his beloved team win their third consecutive Carabao Cup with a 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa. Sergio Aguero and […]
