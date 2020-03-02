The Jags will use their franchise tag on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who held out the first 11 days of training camp last season in a failed effort to get a new deal.



Recent related news from verified sources Pass-rusher Ngakoue no longer wants to re-sign with Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Standout defensive end Yannick Ngakoue no longer wants to sign a long-term deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ngakoue announced his...

Seattle Times 38 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Techinfinitylife Jaguars to tag Ngakoue; DE says he wants out https://t.co/wHqAvVYoBd https://t.co/Q80m9Jyc23 1 minute ago ESPN 690 Jaguars to tag Ngakoue; DE says he wants out https://t.co/QtQqOhoEEw https://t.co/Pbg9VXNfHJ 8 minutes ago Randy81MossRetires Jaguars to tag Ngakoue; DE says he wants out https://t.co/GOxHYLsL1Z https://t.co/to6hKWeYQB 9 minutes ago albert martinez Jaguars to tag Ngakoue; DE says he wants out https://t.co/hBRZLXRCH0 https://t.co/tuLACjpz6b 9 minutes ago Brandon Leopoldus Jaguars to tag Ngakoue; DE says he wants out https://t.co/HG6nbETqqT #NFL https://t.co/YK3suMe0yr 12 minutes ago Bill Frazier Jaguars to tag Ngakoue; DE says he wants out https://t.co/EqdGw2bhcd 17 minutes ago Sports News Jaguars to tag Ngakoue; DE says he wants out https://t.co/k3I1WaLfEo 21 minutes ago Elisa So, Jaguars to tag Ngakoue; DE says he wants out https://t.co/GgUqAy6sWg https://t.co/9qYb0s3ims 22 minutes ago