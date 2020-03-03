Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool: Tremendous Barkley goal sets Chelsea on their way to quarter-finals

Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool: Tremendous Barkley goal sets Chelsea on their way to quarter-finals

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Chelsea reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup as they condemned Liverpool to their second consecutive loss at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening in a frenetic tie. The hosts took the lead early on as Adrian allowed Willian’s shot from range to dribble through his grasp and into the back of the net in the […]

The post Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool: Tremendous Barkley goal sets Chelsea on their way to quarter-finals appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Barkley stunner as Chelsea dump well-beaten Liverpool out of FA Cup

Ross Barkley scored a fantastic second-half goal as Chelsea powered past Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge The post Barkley...
Team Talk Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC SportBBC NewsThe Sport Review

Chelsea vs Liverpool result: Ross Barkley's sensational solo goal knocks Reds out of FA Cup

Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool: Ross Barkley's brilliant goal and the performance of teenager Billy Gilmour were major positives on a memorable night for Frank Lampard's...
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.