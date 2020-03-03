Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool: Tremendous Barkley goal sets Chelsea on their way to quarter-finals

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Chelsea reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup as they condemned Liverpool to their second consecutive loss at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening in a frenetic tie. The hosts took the lead early on as Adrian allowed Willian’s shot from range to dribble through his grasp and into the back of the net in the […]



