Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool: Tremendous Barkley goal sets Chelsea on their way to quarter-finals
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Chelsea reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup as they condemned Liverpool to their second consecutive loss at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening in a frenetic tie. The hosts took the lead early on as Adrian allowed Willian’s shot from range to dribble through his grasp and into the back of the net in the […]
Ross Barkley scored a fantastic second-half goal as Chelsea powered past Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge
