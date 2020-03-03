Global  

Bay Hill has strongest field since death of Arnold Palmer

FOX Sports Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Bay Hill has strongest field since death of Arnold PalmerSo much for the notion the Arnold Palmer Invitational wouldn't be as attractive when its namesake was no longer around
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Arnold Palmer Stamp Unveiled

Arnold Palmer Stamp Unveiled 00:41

 Prior to the beginning of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the USPS unveiled his commemorative stamp.

Act of compassion leads to a spot at Bay Hill for Matthews

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Matthews makes his PGA Tour debut this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, all because of a putt he missed last November in...
Seattle Times

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, predictions, odds: Ranking the field at Bay Hill

The Florida swing heats up ahead of the Players Championship next weekend
CBS Sports


