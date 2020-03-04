Heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki thought he would be fighting for a world title just about now, but the schedule of the top fighters and mandatory bouts are messing with his plans.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dan Rafael RT @danrafaelespn: Heavyweight contender @AKbabyface eager for title shot but even though path is blocked at the moment he has good attitud… 14 hours ago The true Big dog Adam Kownacki eager for elusive title shot, wants Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury III winner https://t.co/UGbAwIUsmB 1 day ago Sports news 247 Adam Kownacki eager for elusive title shot, wants Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury III winner https://t.co/2mFxXc6anV https://t.co/c9y7Gpwvc1 2 days ago Dan Rafael Heavyweight contender @AKbabyface eager for title shot but even though path is blocked at the moment he has good at… https://t.co/2yHI3oT68S 3 days ago sportcentar.info Adam Kownacki eager for elusive title shot, wants Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury III winner https://t.co/Y4jh5pYi7w https://t.co/qUXMBiaHw3 3 days ago Ron Martin Adam Kownacki eager for elusive title shot, wants Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III winner via @espn https://t.co/qs0JlLXXTI 3 days ago SportBets.Crypto Adam Kownacki eager for elusive title shot, wants Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury III winner https://t.co/bfzsj3HQ5W 3 days ago Brandon Leopoldus Adam Kownacki eager for elusive title shot, wants Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury III winner https://t.co/MMNdev9OtT https://t.co/GoNVTAkVOg 3 days ago