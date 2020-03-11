Preview: Heat aim to secure postseason spot in matchup against Hornets Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Miami Heat can wrap up a spot in the postseason when they take on Terry Rozier III and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dizzed.com Preview: Heat aim to secure postseason spot in matchup against Hornets https://t.co/ug39aFTt8B 20 minutes ago Sports News Preview: Heat aim to secure postseason spot in matchup against Hornets https://t.co/QYMmfulIVh 20 minutes ago Lanier County Network Preview: Heat aim to secure postseason spot in matchup against Hornets - https://t.co/zFwOwFcvEX 47 minutes ago