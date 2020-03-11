Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Preview: Heat aim to secure postseason spot in matchup against Hornets

Preview: Heat aim to secure postseason spot in matchup against Hornets

FOX Sports Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Miami Heat can wrap up a spot in the postseason when they take on Terry Rozier III and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Preview: Heat aim to secure postseason spot in matchup against Hornets https://t.co/ug39aFTt8B 20 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Preview: Heat aim to secure postseason spot in matchup against Hornets https://t.co/QYMmfulIVh 20 minutes ago

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network Preview: Heat aim to secure postseason spot in matchup against Hornets - https://t.co/zFwOwFcvEX 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.