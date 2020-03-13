Global  

Australia's Kane Richardson tested for Coronvirus as ODI starts behind closed doors

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020
Australia seamer Kane Richardson has been quarantined and tested for the new coronavirus, officials said on Friday, as the first one-day international against New Zealand got underway in an empty stadium. Richardson, who returned from South Africa with the ODI squad this week, was isolated and tested as a precaution after...
