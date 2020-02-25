Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ben Stokes: England all-round withdraws from Sri Lanka warm-up with abdominal problem

Ben Stokes: England all-round withdraws from Sri Lanka warm-up with abdominal problem

BBC Sport Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Ben Stokes withdraws from England's warm-up match in Sri Lanka to undergo abdominal tests - but it is not linked to any coronavirus concerns.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: England cricketers ban selfies and autographs ahead of Sri Lanka first test

England cricketers ban selfies and autographs ahead of Sri Lanka first test 00:51

 England’s cricket team will avoid “unnecessary contact” including not giving autographs and taking selfies with fans as part of coronavirus precautions ahead of Sri Lanka series.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sri Lanka withdraws from UN war investigation pact [Video]Sri Lanka withdraws from UN war investigation pact

Sri Lanka withdraws from a UN resolution that would have allowed war crimes allegedly committed during the country's civil war to be investigated.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published

England Cricket World Cup winners honoured at Buckingham Palace [Video]England Cricket World Cup winners honoured at Buckingham Palace

England cricket heroes Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have been recognised for their thrilling World Cup victory, collecting honours at a Buckingham Palace ceremony. After last summer’s triumph, Stokes..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ben Stokes pulls out of England tour match due to abdominal injury unrelated to coronavirus, says ECB

All-rounder dropped down the order and watched as England batted through day one
Independent

Zak Crawley puts marker down as England continue preparations in Sri Lanka

England agreed an early end to proceedings at 320 for seven against an SLC Board XI in Katunayake, 391 ahead, with Ollie Pope (77) and Ben Stokes (43) also...
Independent Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphMid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newinformers

Football Spotlight Ben Stokes: England all-round withdraws from Sri Lanka warm-up with abdominal problem https://t.co/ocKP8HExag 4 hours ago

myglnews

myglnews Ben Stokes: England all-round withdraws from Sri Lanka warm-up with abdominal problem https://t.co/g708Dy7r48 https://t.co/Jf5gZE5bcI 4 hours ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Ben Stokes: England all-round withdraws from Sri Lanka warm-up with abdominal problem) has been published on The G… https://t.co/Yk6uw7IA1T 5 hours ago

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Ben Stokes: England all-round withdraws from Sri Lanka warm-up with abdominal problem https://t.co/7o7g9coxBj https://t.co/3gQrkh5za0 5 hours ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Ben Stokes: England all-round withdraws from Sri Lanka warm-up with abdominal problem https://t.co/dmQv9ENCPL https://t.co/Epdp0WEJrb 5 hours ago

rede_on

OnRede Ben Stokes: England all-round withdraws from Sri Lanka warm-up with abdominal problem Onrede https://t.co/gKvKbQOqJE https://t.co/Rti9DCoDwS 5 hours ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Ben Stokes: England all-round withdraws from Sri Lanka warm-up with abdominal problem) has been published on Good… https://t.co/dAcVlu3uM1 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.