Australia beat NZ at empty SCG

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Australia crushed New Zealand by 71 runs in the first one day international at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. After New Zealand earlier kept the home side to 258 for seven, the Australian bowling attack dominated the Kiwi batsmen to dismiss the visitors for 187 in the 41st over. Cricket Australia barred spectators from...
Sport24.co.za | Australia crush New Zealand at empty SCG

Australia crushed New Zealand in the first one day international at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.
News24


