Alex Hales goes into isolation after fever and dry cough

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

England batsman Alex Hales on Tuesday said he has gone into self-isolation due to fever and persistent dry cough after returning midway from the now-postponed Pakistan Super League (PSL) but is yet to get himself tested for the dreaded COVID-19. Hales' statement comes after Pakistan Super League, which he was a part of, was... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

6 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published How Does COVID-19 Progress Day By Day 00:47 While most cases of the coronavirus are mild, about 20% of patients suffer severe symptoms or become critically ill. Patients may experience symptoms at different rates and severity, but researchers agree COVID-19 follows a typical timeline. Day 1: Most patients report fever, fatigue and a dry cough....