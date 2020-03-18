Alex Hales goes into isolation after fever and dry cough

Global  

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
England batsman Alex Hales on Tuesday said he has gone into self-isolation due to fever and persistent dry cough after returning midway from the now-postponed Pakistan Super League (PSL) but is yet to get himself tested for the dreaded COVID-19. Hales' statement comes after Pakistan Super League, which he was a part of, was...
👓 View full article
 While most cases of the coronavirus are mild, about 20% of patients suffer severe symptoms or become critically ill. Patients may experience symptoms at different rates and severity, but researchers agree COVID-19 follows a typical timeline. Day 1: Most patients report fever, fatigue and a dry cough....

