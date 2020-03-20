Global  

Both teams to score at Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC 8/13 for Saturday’s A-League showdown

SoccerNews.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Competition: A-League Market: Both teams to score Odds: 8/13 @ Bet 365 With Sydney bragging rights on the line this weekend, runaway leaders Sydney FC will make the trip to the Bankwest Stadium on Sunday morning. Starting with the hosts, putting in an eye-catching display and picking up a deserved point away at AFC Champions League […]

The post Both teams to score at Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC 8/13 for Saturday’s A-League showdown appeared first on Soccer News.
