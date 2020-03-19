Racing: Shark to circle and pounce at Rosehill Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

For once being the king of bad barrier draws might actually help Te Akau Shark on his A$1 million quest in Sydney today.The Kiwi superstar is the $2 favourite to win the George Ryder Stakes in which he takes on The Bostonian, Happy... For once being the king of bad barrier draws might actually help Te Akau Shark on his A$1 million quest in Sydney today.The Kiwi superstar is the $2 favourite to win the George Ryder Stakes in which he takes on The Bostonian, Happy... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this