AC Milan chief Paolo Maldini and his son test positive for coronavirus

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have both tested positive for coronavirus and are in quarantine Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have both tested positive for coronavirus and are in quarantine 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus 01:28 Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first members of Congress known to have contracted the respiratory illness. Colette Luke has more.