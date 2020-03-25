Global  

Celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz dies due to coronavirus

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Indian-born celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz died in New York City on Wednesday morning reportedly from complications following coronavirus infection. Floyd fell ill after returning on March 8 from Mumbai and was hospitalized. Floyd was of a demographic and ethnicity (South Asian) known for its predisposition to heart disease, which makes Covid-19 all the more lethal.
