Celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz dies due to coronavirus Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Indian-born celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz died in New York City on Wednesday morning reportedly from complications following coronavirus infection. Floyd fell ill after returning on March 8 from Mumbai and was hospitalized. Floyd was of a demographic and ethnicity (South Asian) known for its predisposition to heart disease, which makes Covid-19 all the more lethal. 👓 View full article

