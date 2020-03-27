Sport24.co.za | Globetrotters great 'Curly' Neal dies

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Fred “Curly” Neal, whose trademark shaved head and dazzling dribbling skills delighted audiences of the Harlem Globetrotters, has died. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

12 hours ago < > Embed Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published Fred 'Curly' Neal Harlem Globetrotters Legend Dead At 77 00:36 Harlem Globetrotters icon Fred "Curly" Neal passed away this morning, March 26th, at his home outside of Houston Texas. He was 77 years old. Katie Johnston reports.