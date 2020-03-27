Global  

Man United urged to sign Jack Grealish over James Maddison

The Sport Review Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Manchester United should look to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish ahead of Leicester City star James Maddison this summer, according to former midfielder Jonathan Greening. The Red Devils have been linked with a swoop to sign both of the English midfielders as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his options in the middle of […]

