Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Michigan AG asked to reopen Mich. St. rape case

Michigan AG asked to reopen Mich. St. rape case

ESPN Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
A woman who told police that she was sexually assaulted by Michigan State basketball sophomore Brock Washington has asked the Michigan attorney general's office to investigate her case after local prosecutors declined to file charges.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Henry Ford Hospital: Leaked memo is not an active policy but plan for 'worst case scenario'

Henry Ford Hospital: Leaked memo is not an active policy but plan for 'worst case scenario' 01:58

 A leaked memo from Henry Ford Health System being shared around social media is not an active policy, and is a "worst case scenario," according to a hospital spokesperson.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iammrrana

Jagdish RT @ktjazz14: Michigan AG asked to reopen Mich. St. sexual assault case https://t.co/rWp9vZgdXC 7 hours ago

ktjazz14

Keith Thomas Michigan AG asked to reopen Mich. St. sexual assault case https://t.co/rWp9vZgdXC 7 hours ago

SteeleMason17

🐾🐾SteeleWrath2020 🐾🐾🌊🌊❄🍿🍨🍩🍪🥧☕🍹🍺🌎🌈 RT @SteeleMason17: 🚨Michigan AG asked to reopen Mich. St. rape case https://t.co/PpUoi633lD via @ESPN App https://t.co/a1c430WCfH 9 hours ago

CoverBooks

Donald H. Gorbach Michigan AG asked to reopen Mich. St. rape case https://t.co/QjaFRaGftT https://t.co/RTxpaVaKmU 9 hours ago

SteeleMason17

🐾🐾SteeleWrath2020 🐾🐾🌊🌊❄🍿🍨🍩🍪🥧☕🍹🍺🌎🌈 🚨Michigan AG asked to reopen Mich. St. rape case https://t.co/PpUoi633lD via @ESPN App https://t.co/a1c430WCfH 11 hours ago

fhcmartins

FHCMartins Michigan AG asked to reopen Mich. St. rape case https://t.co/9mqhAlSlop https://t.co/eYiQqhr0zK 11 hours ago

lotharschwarz53

Lothar Schwarz Michigan AG asked to reopen Mich. St. sexual assault case https://t.co/U8goEdRonL 12 hours ago

Sashayui1

Sasha yui Michigan AG asked to reopen Mich. St. rape case https://t.co/EbJbJyfEUA https://t.co/Lf8yJXasF3 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.