Postponed Tokyo Olympics to begin on July 23 next year due to COVID-19

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 next year, organisers said on Monday, after the coronavirus forced the historic decision to postpone the Games until 2021. The announcement comes less than a week after organisers were forced to delay the Games under heavy pressure from athletes and sports federations as the global...
 THE TOKYO OLYMPICS WILL OPEN NEXT YEAR IN THE SAME TIME SLOT SCHEDULED FOR THIS YEAR’S GAMES. TOKYO ORGANIZERS SAID THAT THE OPENING CEREMONY WILL TAKE PLACE ON JULY 23, 2021 — ALMOST EXACTLY ONE YEAR AFTER THE GAMES WERE DUE TO START THIS YEAR. AIR INDIA PILOTS WHO HAVE FLOWN TO VARIOUS PARTS OF...

