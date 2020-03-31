Tom Brady will keep the No. 12 jersey from his New England Patriots days as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers new starting quarterback.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Marvin Floyd Tom Brady will keep No. 12 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Chris Godwin switches to No. 14 https://t.co/u7ZzT3hw6E via @usatoday 7 minutes ago WEEIprovidence Wednesday’s Mashup: Tom Brady will officially keep wearing No. 12 with Buccaneers https://t.co/QXe6GA8edz 2 hours ago WEEI Wednesday’s Mashup: Tom Brady will officially keep wearing No. 12 with Buccaneers https://t.co/agUTfK2Bk8 https://t.co/bANwse8F0a 4 hours ago Timothy P. Lofton Tom Brady will keep No. 12 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Chris Godwin switches to No. 14 https://t.co/bRdDTk2nRK via @USATODAY 12 hours ago Sports Dude Tom Brady will keep No. 12 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Chris Godwin switches to No. 14 https://t.co/04hsLUczHt 14 hours ago Brett Akagi Tom Brady will keep No. 12 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Chris Godwin switches to No. 14 https://t.co/4kI4f4bd3l via @usatoday 14 hours ago LSSC Advising RT @LSSCedu: Dr. Brady" As we've announced previously, courses will be online for the remainder of the semester. Your faculty will be in to… 15 hours ago Enquirer Sports Tom Brady will keep No. 12 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Chris Godwin switches to No. 14 https://t.co/BaQIadUVMl 16 hours ago