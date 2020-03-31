Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tom Brady will keep No. 12 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Chris Godwin switches to No. 14

Tom Brady will keep No. 12 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Chris Godwin switches to No. 14

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Tom Brady will keep the No. 12 jersey from his New England Patriots days as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers new starting quarterback.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Greg Jennings: Tom Brady is depending on Tampa Bay Bucs to make him better

Greg Jennings: Tom Brady is depending on Tampa Bay Bucs to make him better 01:50

 Nick Wright & Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to decide if the Tom Brady will perform at an MVP level with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or if he will struggle. Greg makes the point that with the weapons the Bucs provide and the wealth of opportunity Tampa Bay has to offer, Brady will likely...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marvinfloyd

Marvin Floyd Tom Brady will keep No. 12 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Chris Godwin switches to No. 14 https://t.co/u7ZzT3hw6E via @usatoday 7 minutes ago

1037WEEIFM

WEEIprovidence Wednesday’s Mashup: Tom Brady will officially keep wearing No. 12 with Buccaneers https://t.co/QXe6GA8edz 2 hours ago

WEEI

WEEI Wednesday’s Mashup: Tom Brady will officially keep wearing No. 12 with Buccaneers https://t.co/agUTfK2Bk8 https://t.co/bANwse8F0a 4 hours ago

TimothyPLofton

Timothy P. Lofton Tom Brady will keep No. 12 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Chris Godwin switches to No. 14 https://t.co/bRdDTk2nRK via @USATODAY 12 hours ago

SportsDude61

Sports Dude Tom Brady will keep No. 12 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Chris Godwin switches to No. 14 https://t.co/04hsLUczHt 14 hours ago

bakagi

Brett Akagi Tom Brady will keep No. 12 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Chris Godwin switches to No. 14 https://t.co/4kI4f4bd3l via @usatoday 14 hours ago

LSSC_Advising

LSSC Advising RT @LSSCedu: Dr. Brady" As we've announced previously, courses will be online for the remainder of the semester. Your faculty will be in to… 15 hours ago

ENQSports

Enquirer Sports Tom Brady will keep No. 12 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Chris Godwin switches to No. 14 https://t.co/BaQIadUVMl 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.