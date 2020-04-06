Global  

Kobe Bryant inducted in basketball Hall of Fame

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant's resume has yet another entry to validate his greatness: He's now, officially, a Hall of Famer. And he's got plenty of elite company in the 2020 class, one that may be as glitzy as any. Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headlined a nine-person group...
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Kobe makes Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility, Duncan and Garnett also selected

Kobe makes Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility, Duncan and Garnett also selected 01:42

 Late NBA star Kobe Bryant makes Basketball Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan also selected

