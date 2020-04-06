Kobe Bryant inducted in basketball Hall of Fame

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kobe Bryant's resume has yet another entry to validate his greatness: He's now, officially, a Hall of Famer. And he's got plenty of elite company in the 2020 class, one that may be as glitzy as any. Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headlined a nine-person group... 👓 View full article

