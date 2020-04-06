Global  

WrestleMania 36: WWE fans shocked as Charlotte Flair wins NXT title from Rhea Ripley

talkSPORT Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
When Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble, everyone was curious to see what the Queen would do next. The 34-year-old is a 10-time world champion in WWE and it seemed like she would have to pick to face one of her Four Horsewomen stablemates at WrestleMania 36. But then Rhea Ripley stepped up and demanded […]
