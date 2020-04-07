Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > The Big Show challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on Monday Night RAW

The Big Show challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on Monday Night RAW

FOX Sports Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The Big Show challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on Monday Night RAWThe Big Show made his return once again to Monday Night RAW. The Big Show wanted an immediate match with Drew McIntyre. The champ denied the challenge until Show slapped McIntyre.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JDilly28

J Dilly When Big Show interrupted Drew McIntyre and challenged him to an impromptu WWE Championship match. #RAW… https://t.co/VgCkkK0BBY 2 hours ago

PaddyQuinn915

Paddy Quinn sauce Claus Big Show came back and challenged McIntyre for the WWE title 20 minutes after McIntyre won the title. Big Show almo… https://t.co/iRxIweTxbU 2 hours ago

JokerRitz

Wrestle Fan For Life #WrestleMania #RAWAfterMania #RAW The Big Show is Challenged Drew McIntyre WOW 2 hours ago

AbelEHerrera

Abel Herrera BIG SHOW CHALLENGED DREW MCINTYRE AFTER WM? WHAT IS HAPPENING? #RAW 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.