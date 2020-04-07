Global  

Ex-Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico boss Radomir Antic dies at 71

Tuesday, 7 April 2020
Serbias Radomir Antic, who is famed as to be the only person to manage Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona, has died after prolonged illness. He was 71.

Antic, whose managerial career spanned 27 years, passed away on Monday.

His finest achievements, including an historic LaLiga and Copa del Rey double in the 1995-96...
