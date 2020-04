UFC 249 cancelled after ESPN, Disney put stop to promotions Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

UFC 249 has been cancelled after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped UFC President Dana White's plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 8 hours ago UFC 249 and All Other UFC Events Postponed 01:11 UFC 249 and All Other UFC Events Postponed UFC president Dana White announced on Thursday that he will not proceed with the April 18 pay-per-view event. All other UFC events have also been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dana White, via statement Dana White, via statement ESPN...

