Goodell to announce picks from his basement

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The 2020 NFL Draft won't have crowds, big stage and the usual fanfare that comes with the offseason's biggest night because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But fans who do tune in for the first night of the event will reportedly get a different sort of treat.
