Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > University of Cincinnati drops men’s soccer in virus fallout

University of Cincinnati drops men’s soccer in virus fallout

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
CINCINNATI (AP) — The University of Cincinnati eliminated its men’s soccer program Tuesday as other colleges weighed cutbacks because of budget problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. College are grappling with revenue losses from spring sports cancellations, including the NCAA basketball tournament. Eliminating sports is considered a last resort by athletic directors who face difficult […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CSNews2019

NFL News University of Cincinnati drops men's soccer in virus fallout - NCAA Football - https://t.co/odzm578mcE #NCAA 19 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com University of Cincinnati drops men’s soccer in virus fallout https://t.co/bXeRjMcHOy 26 minutes ago

AlecLeake

alec leake RT @ImCollegeSoccer: NCAA D1 University of Cincinnati dropping their men’s soccer program. Now I see why the head coach stepped down. But u… 1 hour ago

JacobClary25

Jacob Clary RT @Ben_Baby: The University of Cincinnati cut its men's soccer program. Per info obtained through an open records request, UC reported an… 3 hours ago

Ben_Baby

Ben Baby The University of Cincinnati cut its men's soccer program. Per info obtained through an open records request, UC re… https://t.co/y3ITrQeRYp 3 hours ago

evespolitics

ev thomas RT @GwinnettDaily: University of Cincinnati drops men's soccer amid 'uncertainty' of coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/P2vAd97cv7 https://t… 3 hours ago

GwinnettDaily

Gwinnett Daily Post University of Cincinnati drops men's soccer amid 'uncertainty' of coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/P2vAd97cv7 https://t.co/J5KD1JfJov 3 hours ago

GDPsports

Gwinnett Daily Post More coronavirus fallout: University of Cincinnati drops men's soccer, a sport there since 1973. https://t.co/6Khz3xxTKh 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.